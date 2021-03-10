Rainbow Wahine Basketball beats Cal State Bakersfield, Advances to Big West Conference Tournament semifinals in Las Vegas

For the third consecutive season, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team has advanced into the semifinal round of the Big West Conference Championship Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Rainbow Wahine opened their postseason with a win over 4-seed Cal State Bakersfield, 81-67 in the quarterfinal round at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

UH, who started an all-freshman backcourt of Kelsie Imai and Olivia Davis got a combined 00-points from the tandem with Davies recording 16 points, going 8-for-8 at the free throw line. Senior Jadynn Alexander pitched in with 17 of her own while BWC Sixth Player of the Year Award winner Daejah Phillips posted 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Rainbow Wahine advance into the BWC final four to face top-seeded UC Davis on Friday. The Aggies beat Cal State Fullerton 61-54 on Wednesday.

UH ended their regular season with a series split against UC Davis, having handed the Aggies their first and only loss of the conference season last Friday at SimpliFi Arena.

The ‘Bows last won the conference tournament in 2016, marking the first under head coach Laura Beeman and ending an 18-year drought for the program.

Most recently, UH last played in the championship game as the No.2 seed in 2019, losing to No. 1 UC Davis 58-50. Before the 2020 tournament ended due to COVID-19 concerns, UH was heading to the semifinals after beating Cal State Fullerton.