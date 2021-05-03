Rainbow Wahine basketball adds 6’5, UMASS transfer Maeve Donnelly to incoming class

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team picked up its fourth signee of the spring on Friday as head coach Laura Beeman and staff announced the addition of center Maeve Donnelly to the 2021-2022 roster.



Donnelly, a transfer from the University of Massachusetts, stands at a towering 6’5, adding depth to the Rainbow Wahine frontcourt alongside returners Amy Atwell , Channel Noah , and Nnnena Orji, as well as fellow newcomer Kallin Spiller.



During her two years at UMASS, Donnelly averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, but as a freshman during the 2019-20 campaign, she averaged 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 27.2 minutes per game. She was also the first freshman to start 31 games for the Minutewomen and broke the single-season blocks record with 76 swats.



As a prep star, Donnelly a native of Binghamton, New York attended Susquehanna Valley High School. She averaged a double-double in both her junior and senior seasons while winning a Class B State Championship and Federation championship in 2018. Off the court and in the classroom, Donnelly shined as she graduated fourth in her class, making the honor roll all four years.



Beeman on Donnelly:

We are so excited to announce another member to our O’hana. At 6’5 and having Division I experience, Maeve (Donnelly) will have an immediate impact on our roster. She runs the floor well, disrupts shots, and can stretch the floor offensively. While recruiting her, it was apparent her desire to be a team player and make everyone around her better.