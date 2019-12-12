Rainbow Wahine arrive in Wisconsin ahead of Sweet 16 match

For the first time in four years and 27th time in program history, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team will hit the court in the Sweet 16.

The Rainbow Wahine completed the long trek from The Islands to Wisconsin on Wednesday. They bring with them some much needed heat to a place that is 10 degrees. The ‘Bows have won 13 consecutive matches and are showing unprecedented production in regards to point scoring. Seven different Rainbow Wahine scored at least three kills in their sub-regional win over San Diego this past weekend. That stat is a sign to the coaching staff that this team is hitting it’s right stride at the right time.

“They want it,” said Rainbow Wahine head coach Robyn Ah Mow. “I can see it in them. At times we have to remind them, ‘hey, don’t take a ball off here, a ball off there.’ But for the most part all of them are into what they are doing right now.”

4,152 miles separate Madison, Wisconsin and Honolulu, Hawaii.

“I would expect them to be more grumpy,” said Ah Mow. “Some of them had middle seats. “Kama sat in the middle between two really big guys and they’re still happy. That’s a long flight. Eight hour flight during the night time.”

“Hawaii hasn’t been here in a while,” said Ah Mow. Just to go back, in spring, and all the hard work that the veteran people that were here in the spring and all the work they did in the summer; this is why they’re here. The hard work they went through.”

The Lady ‘Bows held a closed practice on Tuesday. They’ll hit the field house floor on Wednesday in preparation for Fridays’ game against Nebraska. That is at 11:30am Hawaii time.

You can catch the match streaming on ESPN3 or the ESPN app.