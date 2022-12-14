University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball middle blocker Amber Igiede earned AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Third Team All-America honors on Wednesday morning. The 2022 Big West Player of the Year and three-time All-Big West first team player joins an elite club becoming the 31st Rainbow Wahine to garner AVCA All-America honors and just the 14th UH middle blocker to earn the prestigious award.



The 2022 class includes 42 players—14 on the first, second, and third teams—from 22 schools, as well as 53 honorable mention selections. The All-America awards will be presented on Friday, Dec. 16 in Omaha, Neb. at the AVCA Banquet. The 2022 All-America selections were made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee. The National Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year will be announced Thursday, Dec. 15, in Omaha, and the National Player of the Year announcement follows on Friday, Dec. 16.The event is held in conjunction with the 2022 AVCA Convention and the NCAA’s championship weekend.

Igiede, finished the season ranked No. 5 in the NCAA DI with a .433 hitting percentage. She concluded the season atop the Big West rankings in total kills (406), kill/set (3.79), points (523.5), points/set (4.89), and hitting percentage while finishing second in the BW with 138 total blocks and a 1.29 blocks/set average—all of which were career highs for the junior from of Baton Rouge, La.. She was second on the team with a career-high 29 service aces while scooping up 96 digs primarily on one rotation in the back row.



Igiede’s .433 hitting percentage (406-73-769) set a new UH single-season record, bettering her former coach Angelica Ljunqvist’s 26-year old single-season record of .417 (559-118-1, 057) set in 1996. Igiede was dominant on offense, putting down double-digit kills in 27 of UH’s 29 matches—hitting over .300 in 26 of those games. She hit over .500 in 12 contests and over .600 in three. In Igiede’s last eight matches alone, she raised her game to another level, hitting at a .451 (127-20-237) clip.

Fellow former Hawai’i middle blocker Emily Maglio was the most recent UH player to earn All-America status in 2017 when she was named to the Second Team. Both Norene Iosia and Brooke Van Sickle , who earned BW Player of the Year honors in 2019 and ’21 respectively, garnered All-America honorable mention honors in their final seasons.

Igiede was the lone Big West player to be named to one of the three All-America teams. UC Irvine’s Onye Ofoegbu garnered honorable mention accolades.