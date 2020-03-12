Rainbow Wahine advance in Big West Conference Tournament with quarterfinal victory over Fullerton

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team advanced into the Big West Conference Tournament semifinals on Wednesday with a 72-59 win over Cal State Fullerton in Long Beach, California.

The game was played at The Pyramid with no fans in attendance, as the BWC announced that the entire tourney would be closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Julissa Tago scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead UH in scoring. It was a team effort for the Lady ‘Bows as nine different players scored at least three points in the victory.

The Rainbow Wahine advance to face UC Santa Barbara on Friday at 11:30pm HST. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.com and the ESPN App.

UH will be looking to avenge a buzzer-beating loss to the Gauchos just a week ago in Honolulu. It will be UH’s fifth semifinal appearance in the last seven years.