Rainbow Wahine adjusts schedule, will host Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday and Saturday

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team announced early Tuesday morning the addition of an extra home game with CSU Bakersfield set for Thursday at 7 p.m. HT.



The Rainbow Wahine were originally set to play Cal Poly inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, but the game was canceled late last week due to COVID-19 issues within the Mustangs’ program.

Thursday night’s game with the Roadrunners will serve as a substitute but not count as a Big West Conference game. Saturday’s game will go on as scheduled and still count towards conference standings.

The addition of the game will not alter the ‘Bows visit to CSUB in late February, as it will also be played as scheduled.



Thursday’s night game will be broadcast live on Spectrum Sports and CBS Radio 1500.