Rainbow Classic Preview: ‘Bows open with three games in four days at the Sheriff Center

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team tips off its 100th season with the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic, Nov. 8, 10, and 11. Joining the Rainbow Warriors in this year’s field are South Dakota, Pacific, and Friday’s season-opening opponent Florida A&M.
University of Hawaii men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot will take a temporary medical leave of absence effective immediately.
“Although it pains me to leave the team, there are certain health issues that I need to address,” Ganot said. “I have a plan and I will return. I appreciate my coaches, players and the administration and I look forward to returning to the court as soon as possible.”
Chris Gerlufsen will serve as acting head coach in Ganot’s absence.
Athletics Director David Matlin added: “Our main concern is with Eran’s health. We’re here to support him and we look forward to his return. Nobody loves this program more than Eran. Eran has created a strong culture with his staff and we both have full confidence in the ability of Chris, John (Montgomery), Jabari (Trotter) and Jesse (Nakanishi) to lead the team.”
Game 1
What: 55th Annual Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic
Who: Hawai’i (0-0, 0-0 Big West) vs. Florida A&M (0-0, 0-0 MEAC)
When: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
Time: 7:00 p.m. HT
Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI
Television: Live on Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.
Streaming Video: BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).
Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran. “Countdown to Tipoff” begins at 6:00 p.m. with Josh Pacheco and Derrick Low.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats:HawaiiAthletics.com
Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online. All days of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic, active, DOD civilians, reservists, and retired members of the military will receive 50% off regularly priced tickets in select areas by logging in or signing in to govx.com.
Coaches:Eran Ganot is in his fifth season at UH (77-48). Robert McCullum is his third season at Florida A&M (21-44).
Series Information: First meeting.
Promotions: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the tournament sponsor and will award one-night hotel stays and gift certificates throughout the tournament.There will be an autograph session with the Rainbow Warrior basketball team following Friday’s game at Gate B. Fans are encourage to wear camouflage apparel on Monday in honor of Veterans Day.
Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic Schedule
Friday, Nov. 8
South Dakota vs. Pacific, 4:30 p.m.
Hawai’i vs. Florida A&M, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Pacific vs. Florida A&M, 2:30 p.m.
Hawai’i vs. South Dakota, 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
Florida A&M vs. South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Hawai’i vs. Pacific, 7:00 p.m.