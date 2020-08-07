3 Raiders opt out of upcoming NFL season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday was the deadline for NFL players to opt out of this upcoming season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the clock ran out, three Las Vegas Raiders chose to sit out. Those players will get a $150,000 advance from next season’s salary.

As for the rest of the team, they are making the most of the space inside the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Head Coach Jon Gruden says the facility has made it easy to protect everyone during this pandemic, and the team has plans in place moving forward.

“We have two fields working at the same time,” said Gruden. “We change the players and the coaches every day so everyone has a chance to interact with one another. We have a lot of depth in this staff, a lot of young coaches on the rise. We are preparing for any contingency plans that could come up.”

Because the preseason was canceled, right now, the first home game at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Of course, this season will be played without fans.