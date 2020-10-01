Raiders QB Marcus Mariota returns to practice after spending first three weeks of season on injured reserve

Wednesday marked as the first day that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota was eligible to return to practice and return he did.

Mariota, spent the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve with what was reported to be a pectoral injury.

Marcus Mariota has returned to practice and we have signed De’Mornay Pierson-El to the practice squad.



In a corresponding move, we have released DeShone Kizer from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mnCkZedmrv — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 30, 2020

Per 2020 NFL rules, once a player is brought to practice after being on the injured list, the must be placed on the active roster within 21 days or else they are not eligible for the rest of the 2020 season.

Mariota’s return to the practice field led to the team releasing practice squad quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Las Vegas went 2-1 with Derek Carr starting at quarterback and Nathan Peterman as backup.

If Mariota is placed on the active roster for game day against Buffalo this Sunday, it is unclear on whether or not Las Vegas will have three quarterbacks suited-up. Last year, the Raiders had three quarterbacks active on game days with Mike Glennon and Kizer behind Carr.