Raiders come up short in overtime in Marcus Mariota’s Vegas debut

For the first time, Marcus Mariota took the field in 2020 and almost led the Las Vegas Raiders to victory in his debut with the franchise. But it was not to be, as the Los Angeles Chargers scored late to win 30-27 in overtime.

Mariota entered the game in the second quarter after starting QB Derek Carr exited the game with a groin injury and made an immediate impact.

The Raiders were down 7-3 when Mariota entered, but a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller but Las Vegas back in the lead.

Mariota completed all five of his passes in the first half, but the Raiders trailed 17-10.

Mariota’s 2-yard rush tied the game at 24 with 6:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, Mariota did throw an interception late in the fourth quarter.

With both teams unable to score before the end of regulation, the game headed to overtime. The Raiders won the toss and elected to receive, getting as close at the Los Angeles 4 before settling for a field goal.

On the ensuing possession, the Chargers drove down the field and scored to earn the victory, highlighted by Herbert’s 53-yard pass to Jalen Guyton to put the Chargers deep in Raider territory. Herbert then ended the game on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Mariota completed 17 of his 28 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 88 yards and an additional score.

Herbert, who is also a University of Oregon graduate, completed 22 of his 32 passes for 314 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

It was the first game action for Mariota since Jan. 19 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, where he ran the ball once for five yards and didn’t attempt any passes. Back then, he was a member of the Tennessee Titans and was overtaken on the depth chart by Ryan Tannehill.