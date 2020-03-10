Rado Parapunov named Big West Player of the Week

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball senior opposite Rado Parapunov was named the Big West men’s volleyball player of the week on Monday afternoon.

In a five-set win over BYU on Friday, Parapunov had a career-high 30 kills against the Cougars as the ‘Bows (15-1) split the series.

Parapunov also had 10 digs in the win for a double-double. On Thursday, he had 10 kills and a dig in the loss.

Rado Parapunov (@HawaiiMensVB) earns #BWCMVB Player of the Week accolades! 🌈



🏐Career record award No. 1️⃣0️⃣

🏐Career-high 30 kills in 5-set win over No. 2 BYU

🏐Averaged 5.00 KPS, 1.38 DPS & 0.75 BPS in 2 matches, hit .366 overall



Hawaii begins Big West play this week with a pair of road matches at CSUN on Friday and Saturday. First serve for both will be at 4 p.m. HST.