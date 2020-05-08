Hawaii men’s volleyball senior All-Americans to return for 2021 season

Live Now
Patrick Gasman, Colton Cowell, James Anastassiades, Rado Parapunov (Courtesy Hawaii Athletics)

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team announced that its seniors from the 2020 season will be back for the 2021 season.

Earlier on Thursday, UH athletics director David Matlin announced that the school will allow its senior spring sport athletes to return next spring. The college sports season was effectively canceled on March 12 following the NCAA’s announcement to cancel its winter and spring sport championships due to COVID-19 concerns.

The men’s volleyball team was the first at UH to formally announce that its seniors will be returning for another year following Matlin’s announcement. The Rainbow Warriors were 15-1 and ranked No. 2 in the latest AVCA poll before the 2020 season came to an abrupt end.

Opposite Rado Parapunov, middle blocker Patrick Gasman, and outside hitters Colton Cowell and James Anastassiades will all come back in 2021. Anastassiades mentioned in a video released to media that he will apply for a managerial position as he pursues a master’s degree at UH.

