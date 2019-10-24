Quarterfinals are set in Hawaii High School Girl’s Volleyball Championship Tournament

The 2019 Division-I Hawaii High School Athletics Association girls volleyball state tournament continues on Thursday at Moanalua and McKinley High.

Top seed KS-Kapalama will play against Moanalua who are coming off of a win against Waiakea in 3 sets during the opening round. Kapolei comes into this game at 12-2 and are looking to continue their run at their first state title. KS-Kapalama also comes in at 12-2 and are seeking their 21st state title and their first since 2017.

Number 2 seed Mililani will play Le Jardin who defeated KS-Maui in 4 sets in the first round of the tournament. Le Jardin are looking to win their 3rd state title and their first in Division 1. Mililani are undefeated at 13-0 and are looking to capture their first state title.

Third seed KS-Hawaii will play Punahou who are coming off of a win against Kahuku where they won in 4 sets and are currently 11-2. Punahou are looking to win their first state championship since 2014. KS-Hawaii comes into this game undefeated at 15-0 and are seeking their first state title.

Number 4 ranked King Kekaulike will play against Moanalua who defeated Waianae in the opening round in 5 sets. Moanalua comes into the contest at 14-1. King Kekaulike are currently 13-1 and are trying to win their first state title in school history.

