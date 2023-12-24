Brayden Schager is returning to the University of Hawaii and will not transfer to a new school.

Schager, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 6, took an official visit to BYU prior to signing day but never signed with another school past Friday’s deadline.

Schager played in five games as a true freshman in 2021, one game over the four-game redshirt threshold. He was the team’s starter in 2022 and 2023, leaving with 6,505 career passing yards and 41 touchdowns to 29 interceptions, completing 59.9% (618-1032) of his passes.

Schager will be a senior in 2024 with one year eligibility remaining.

In spite of Schager’s return as the incumbent starter, true freshman Micah Alejado is enrolling early and is expected to push for the starting job.