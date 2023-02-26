The University of Hawaii baseball team improved to 4-2 on the season with a 13-1 victory over North Dakota State on Sunday in San Diego.

The Rainbow Warriors exploded at the plate as Jared Quandt hit two solo home runs, going 3-for-5 on the day. Matt Wong and Jacob Igawa combined for seven hits as Wong went 4-for-5 with a double and 3 RBI.

San Diego native Randy Abshier got the start and set the tone for UH, working four innings allowing just one run on three hits with four strikeouts. He was replaced by Alex Giroux, who would finish it out from there. The sophomore would allow no hits with one strikeout to earn his first victory of the season.

UH, who completed the Tony Gwynn Legacy by going 1-1, will remain in Southern California to face San Diego State on Monday at 4:00 pm HST. A stream of the game will be available via the Mountain West Network.