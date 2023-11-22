No. 2 Purdue edged No. 4 Marquette 78-75 in the Maui Invitational championship game on Wednesday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, winning over a field that most believe to be the tournament’s best in its storied history.

Purdue improved to 6-0 for the 2023-2024 season, winning the Maui for the first time in four tries as a program.

Reigning consensus national player of the year Zach Edey was named the 2023 Maui Invitational MVP after posting 28 points and 15 rebounds in the championship game.

In the previous game, Kansas defeated Tennessee 69-60 to take third place.

Chaminade will play Syracuse in the seventh-place game at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Gonzaga and UCLA close out the tournament with the fifth-place game at 7.

