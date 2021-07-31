Punahou’s Tevarua Tafiti commits to play college football at Stanford

The Hawai’i high school football season is just days away. The State’s top prospect for the class of ’22 Tevarua Tafiti has already made his college football intentions known. Tafiti announce his commitment to the Stanford Cardinal earlier this month.

According to 24/7 Sports, Tafiti decided between close to 20 different offers, with his final eight being Washington, Oregon, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Cal, UCLA, Virginia, and of course, Stanford.

“Stanford is the best fit for me academically and athletically. Schooling was obviously a big appeal with Stanford. They answered every question we had. When I went on my visit this past summer it just felt like home,” Tafiti told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, “When I met with the football team it felt like a brotherhood. I feel very excited to play with Alakai Gilman again. Talking with Coach Shaw, I love what he’s preaching at Stanford.”

“My parents were super proud of me and super happy with the decision I’ve made. People have been very supportive and very excited at the decision that I committed at Stanford.”

The 6’3, 200 LB linebacker/edge rusher is relieved to put the commitment process behind him to concentrate on his senior season with the Sons of O’ahu. Punahou is scheduled to open their 2021 season on Friday, August 6th on the road against Kailua.

“Now I get to focus on school, doing my schooling, just focus on football. It just gives a relief to my parents and me, just to know I’m set for school already. That I get to go play at a very high level of football and go to a very great academic school.”