Punahou’s Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, unlikely to compete in Olympics for USA beach volleyball

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JULY 26: In this handout image provided by AVP, Taylor Crabb competes against Nick Lucena (not pictured) and Phil Dalhausser (not pictured) in the final during the Wilson Cup on July 26, 2020 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Mpu Dinani/AVP via Getty Images)

Punahou alumnus Taylor Crabb has tested positive for COVID-19 and is unlikely to compete in men’s beach volleyball for Team USA in the Tokyo Games, according to the Southern California News Group.

Crabb tested positive after arriving in Japan for the games.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Beach volleyball at the Tokyo Games is set to take place from July 24 to Aug. 7. Crabb’s playing partner, Jake Gibb, will now play with Tri Bourne, who flew to Japan on short notice in order to replace Crabb.

Crabb, a 2010 Punahou graduate, has yet to compete in the Summer Olympics. He did not immediately respond to KHON2’s request for comment on Tuesday night.