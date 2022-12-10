Former Punahou kicker Quinn Maretzki made history on Saturday during the annual Army-Navy game on Saturday, making the game-winning field goal in overtime to lift Army to a 20-17 overtime victory in Philadelphia.

Saturday’s matchup was the first overtime game in the history of the 123-game series.

Maretzki’s game-winner was 39 yards.

THE KICK IS GOOD.

ARMY WINS IT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/A3HKrpOUz3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

Prior to his game-winner, Maretzki also made a clutch 37-yard field goal that tied the game at 10 with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

Maretzki also made both of his extra point attempts, making all four of his kicks on Saturday.

Army concludes its season at 6-6 but was not selected to a bowl game, while Navy closes its 2022 campaign at 4-8.

Also on Saturday, Vincent Terell, Maretzki’s former teammate at Punahou, had five carries for a total of 17 yards, as well as a kick return for 24 yards.