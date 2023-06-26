At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Nolan Souza has undeniable tools.

The shortstop, who recently graduated from Punahou and signed a letter of intent with the University of Arkansas last fall, can run 60 yards in under 6.5 seconds and can throw across the diamond over 90 miles per hour. That, combined with a powerful left-handed bat, led Perfect Game, one of the country’s premier scouting organizations, to call him the ‘best prospect from Hawaii in many years.’

“I’ve been playing my whole life. I never really think about it that way. I don’t think like, ‘Oh, am I a good player?’ I’ve just been going out there to have fun and do the best that I can,” Souza told KHON2.com. “I think just in the past couple of years, it’s been shown to me that I have the ability to compete with some of the best players in the nation on some of the biggest stages. I’ve been able to do so and I’ve been able to compete with guys of that caliber.”

Souza started playing baseball when he was 3, listing his father, former UH and professional pitcher Brian Souza, as his biggest influence.

From a young age, Souza was advanced compared to his peers in both size and skill.

“He clearly had that upside,” recalled Hawaii Tigers general manager Reid Nomura, who first saw Souza swing a bat an elementary schooler. “Definitely something there. His feet were super huge, like boats.”

Nomura, who also coached Souza for Punahou’s intermediate team, knew he was a player to keep an eye on in the future.

As eager as Souza was to compete at the high school level, his freshman season in 2020 was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the extent of his 2021 season was a partial ILH slate as the HHSAA did not sanction a state tournament for the second consecutive year.

Despite the pause in play, Souza points to that period in time as a turning point in his career. He was able to lift every day in his family’s weight room, honing his tools and keeping them sharp.

“I would say that being able to get myself in the weight room, getting myself familiar with the different movements and kind of just ground myself fundamentally, those movements allowed me to make those bigger pushes after COVID when I was able to come back to school and really start moving some weight,” Souza said. “I would say that was the starting point for really being in this position that I am because the advances that I made physically were some of the ones that really pushed me to be the player that I am.”

Back then, Nomura held workouts for players where he could, inviting Souza to a small group practice. Nomura’s brother, Rick, was a two-year starter at the University of Arkansas and was told by Reid to pay close attention to Souza.

“He’s putting balls out into the trees at Mililani District Park and I’m over there taking video and stuff. We filmed the whole workout and Rick was working with his fielding,” Reid Nomura recalled. “We sent the video to (Arkansas head coach Dave) Van Horn and that’s how the ball got rolling with that with Arkansas.

“Him putting it into the trees like that, it was unreal. Something was definitely there. We always knew he was a good player, but that afternoon, that’s when we knew this kid’s a special player. He’s gonna be a pro prospect for sure.”

Nomura doubled down on his sentiments towards Souza when he joined the Tigers for summer ball in Ohio as an underclassman. Nomura recalls how a young Souza squared up balls up to all parts of the field from pitchers who threw with velocity not seen often during the prep schedule in the islands.

In his senior season for Punahou, Souza hit a hair above .400 and stroked a handful of home runs while manning the shortstop position for the Buffanblu. Despite winning the state title in 2019, Punahou has not qualified for an HHSAA tournament since then, limiting Souza’s exposure to the regular season over the spring.

“I think the most beautiful part about his senior year was really seeing him become that leader. The target was on his back all year. He’s the guy. Nolan’s the top prospect and I think he handled it really well, especially with all the Punahou guys,” Nomura said. “He had a young crop (of teammates) this year and it was nice to see him take the young players under his wing and kind of be a shepherd for them. I thought that leadership component, that part of his makeup, It was nice to see it come out his senior year.”

Said Souza: “I think that my time at Punahou was just a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. To play with my friends, some guys I’ll be friends with for the rest of my life, just the experiences and things I’ve learned at Punahou, I really value them and overall, just a really fun career there.”

Despite his success fielding the ball at the amateur level, some scouts believe Souza’s future is at either second or third base at the pro level. Nomura believes Souza’s speed will make him an asset no matter where he’s positioned on the diamond.

“He can run, so any position is going to be open for him, really,” Nomura says. “As a seventh grader, we did try to get him to catch, because we knew a left-handed hitting catcher is one of the fastest tickets to the bigs. I don’t know if they’ll eventually shift him to that. With his speed, there’s always going to be opportunities for him in any scenario.”

Last week, Souza put his tools on display at the MLB Combine in Phoenix ahead of the 2023 MLB Draft, which runs from July 9-11 in Seattle. He’s expected to get picked within the first two days of the draft and will have a decision to make from there. He can either go pro immediately or enroll at Arkansas, where he’s part of the nation’s top recruiting class, according to Baseball America and Perfect Game. Enrolling at Arkansas would also give him the chance to team up with Baldwin alumnus and Sacramento State transfer Wehiwa Aloy, and Souza expressed excitement at the possibility.

“I think it’s super cool that we have the opportunity to have two Hawaii boys playing up in Arkansas representing and playing in the SEC and I think it’s a really cool opportunity, both of us being infielders, I think we could be playing in the infield at the same time,” Souza said. “Just really cool.”

With all that’s ahead of him, Souza remains grounded.

“I’m really just taking it one step at a time. I try not to focus too much on that next step yet,” he said. “I’m just focusing on doing the best that I can every single day.”

Whether the next step in his baseball journey is in the SEC or the minor leagues, Souza is guaranteed to face tougher pitching. Judging from past experience, Nomura believes Souza will be prepared for wherever his journey takes him.

“This kid works. This kid grinds. I think that’s what separates him from the other players. He’s a grinder in the weight room but he’ll take his hacks at home in the cage, too,” Nomura said. “I know his dad will take him to go get extra ground balls and stuff. He’s a guy that definitely worked at it. Obviously has natural ability but he works at it, too.

“On the tools side of things, this guy’s blessed with some tools. He’s obviously grinding and that’s why he’s gotten there. Mentally, I think that’s the thing that’s gonna be interesting.

“That component is going to be the real (determinator). Are you gonna rise to it? I think he will. I think he will definitely rise to that challenge.”