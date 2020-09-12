Punahou’s Liufau, Kapolei’s Tagovailoa-Amosa listed as starters for Notre Dame’s season opener

A pair of players from Hawaii will start for Notre Dame when the No. 10 Fighting Irish kick off their season against Duke on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. HST.

The team released its depth chart this week, which shows Kapolei’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa as the starting defensive tackle, while Punahou’s Marist Liufau is listed as the co-starter at BUCK (outside) linebacker with Shayne Simon.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Notre Dame’s Game 1 depth chart

Tagovailoa-Amosa is listed as a senior, while Liufau is a sophomore. However, both could receive two extra years of eligibility beyond this season if they wish. The NCAA recently announced that the 2020 football season would not count against a given athlete’s eligibility clock. Additionally, Tagovailoa-Amosa played two games in 2018, while Liufau played in four in 2019. Seasons in which a player plays four games or less can be used as a redshirt year.

The Notre Dame roster also features Saint Louis freshman defensive end Jordan Botelho, who is also expected to make an impact this season.

Brian Kelly singles out defensive tackle Rylie Mills and defensive end Jordan Botelho among the first-year linemen who can/will impact the defense this season. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 1, 2020

Saturday’s game between the Irish and Blue Devils will be televised nationally on NBC.