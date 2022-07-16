After a standout college career at Oregon State and six years in the minor leagues, Punahou alumnus KJ Harrison is calling it a career.

Harrison was released by the Washington Nationals organization on July 22.

Harrison, an All-State performer at Punahou, was picked in the 25th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Cleveland but did not sign.

At Oregon State, Harrison earned first-team All-Pac 12 Conference honors in each of his three seasons, hitting .297 with 29 home runs as primarily a first baseman.

Harrison was then selected in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers and signed for $667,000. In 2018, he was part of a trade that sent him to the Nationals organization.

Harrison will now join the University of Hawaii baseball coaching staff as an undergraduate assistant.