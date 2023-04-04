Punahou offensive lineman KJ Hallums turned heads at the Polynesian Bowl national combine and showcase over the weekend in Las Vegas, taking home All-Star honors following the event.

Hallums was just one of nine players to earn All-Star honors, which also came with a spot in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl.

Four players in the class of 2024 earned All-Star honors and Polynesian Bowl invites, while Hallums was one of five in the 2025 class to do so. Out of all nine players, Hallums was the only one who plays for a Hawaii high school.

“I just feel great with how I did. You get to see what everybody has in store,” Hallums told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

“I put in so much hours into working every week. … Putting in so much hours and then finally getting some recognition for it, it just like feels amazing. It feels like like, wow, this is really happening.

“And it’s like one of my coaches say: You don’t come in to work expecting not to get paid, you know? And then when you do get paid, you’re like, yeah, I was supposed to get paid.”

Hallums, the son of former University of Hawaii men’s basketball player Kawika Hallums, will be a junior at Punahou this fall. He currently holds scholarship offers from Hawaii and Washington State.