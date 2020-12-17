Punahou’s Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen signs National Letter of Intent to play college football at UNLV

Kilinahe, or Nahe, Mendiola-Jensen is excited to be heading to the 9th Island to continue his college football career. The lanky corner out Punahou signed his National Letter of Intent with UNLV.

“I’ve always been dreaming of this. Looking up to my cousins who play in college for U.H. Now it’s my turn to take it to the 9th Island and play for UNLV. It’s going to be a great experience. It’s always something I dreamed of doing,” Mendiola-Jensen told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida on Wednesday morning via zoom.

After a blitz of offers over the last 9 months, Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen (@kilinahe_mj) settles on @unlvfootball and the #9thIsland. He joins fellow #Hawaii product Cameron Friel in the 2021 Rebels recruiting class #Cover2



Mendiola-Jensen’s recruitment began heating up in the last 9 months. His 1st offer didn’t arrive until March of 2019 and he ended up with double-digits. Nahe joins fellow Hawai’i high school product, Cameron Friel, in the Rebels 2021 signing class.