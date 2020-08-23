Punahou’s Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen ready to embrace the 9th Island following UNLV commitment

On Friday, Punahou senior Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen announced his commitment to UNLV via Twitter, choosing the Rebels among a list of 17 Division I offers.

Mendiola-Jensen, a rangy 6-foot-2 defensive back, chose UNLV for a variety of reasons.

“With the coaching staff, the brand new stadium, real good relationships with the coaches that we built over the time of recruiting, they had a family atmosphere with their coaches and recruits that they brought in,” Mendiola-Jensen told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “And UNLV is the ninth island so that’s definitely a big part of it, too.”

Following the announcement of his college destination, Mendiola-Jensen says he was greeted by “a flood of texts, a flood of calls and a whole bunch of shoutouts and all that.”

It was until March that Mendiola-Jensen earned his first college offer from Navy. Since then, a bevy of schools came calling. Although committing to an FBS school this time last year seemed unlikely without any offers, Mendiola-Jensen knew he just had to keep grinding.

“In the beginning, it was kind of frustrating but I knew it was just my first season on varsity, just finished my season so I had to get highlights for that,” he said. “After I reached out to different schools, the first one was Navy, and then Army. And then eventually it started going from there.”

According to 247Sports, UNLV currently has 18 commitments for its 2021 class, which is currently the top-ranked class in the Mountain West and No. 60 nationally. Mendiola-Jensen joins highly sought-after Kailua quarterback Cameron Friel as the other player from Hawaii set to play college ball on the ninth island.

“We grew up playing against each other,” Mendiola-Jensen said of Friel. “From there, we just built that relationship and became good friends and we’ll be going to UNLV together. It’s good having someone from the 808 going up with you to Las Vegas and being on the same team as you. It’s kind of easy too because it’s Las Vegas, the ninth island so it’s pretty easy to adapt I feel like.”

Mendiola-Jensen closes his recruitment with a total of 10 FBS offers and seven FCS offers, including six from the Mountain West Conference.

A glaring omission from the list in that regard is his hometown team, the University of Hawaii.

“Just going with it. I got to. I’m a Rebel now so that would be awesome,” Mendiola-Jensen says of playing the Rainbow Warriors every year as a conference opponent. “I never really got an offer from UH this year which is all good and fine but at the end of the day, it’s gonna be what I’m gonna be doing.”

Perhaps the most notable school on his Mendiola-Jensen’s list was the University of Arizona, the only Power Five school that extended an offer. But between the Wildcats and Rebels, he sees a brighter future in Las Vegas under new coach Marcus Arroyo.

“At the end of the day, one of the turning points was I wasn’t sure how long (Arizona’s) head coach was gonna be there, Kevin Sumlin. He’s been there a couple years already, wasn’t sure if he was gonna be there the whole four, five years I would be there so it put me down on the depth chart,” Mendiola-Jensen said.

Despite understandable excitement towards his college team, the work doesn’t stop for Mendiola-Jensen. The Buffanblu are expected to return a loaded team for the 2021 season, particularly on defense. But regardless of when and where he plays his next game, Mendiola-Jensen says he’ll be ready.

“Every day I’m gonna continue growing, every single day putting in the work, perfecting my craft and just continue rolling from there,” he said.