The Hawaii High School Football week three schedule kicks off on Thursday where out on the windward side of Oahu Castle will play host to fourth ranked Punahou.
The Buffanblu (1-0) are led behind University of Hawaii commit, quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele on a mission to double the team’s win total from a season ago with a second victory on the young season.
Punahou is coming off of a 35-0 win at Moanalua last weekend as the defense has answered the call from having to replace the leadership of Tevarua Tafiti who is now at Stanford. Stepping into his position as a versatile defensive lineman is junior Kekai Burnett.
“Just been working hard every day, we’re in coach Mike’s, Uncle Mike’s (Lafaele) and just been training in the offseason getting better every day and just going to practice and lifting and just training every day,” said Burnett. “My teammates got my back so they got my back just coaching me every day and just keep working yeah. We’re motivated because of last year because of 1-4, we’re way more motivated and just more confident coming up into this season.”
“Anytime that one of your better players is one of your best workers and has one of the highest motors everyday at practice that’s always a bonus for your entire team and both the guys you just mentioned John and Kekai have been examples of that all through the summer,” added had coach Nate Kia.
So far Burnett who is listed as 6-3, 235 lbs already has six collegiate scholarship offers which includes Hawaii, Oregon, and Arizona.
The Buffanblu and Knights (0-1) will kickoff on Thursday at 6:00 pm at Castle High School.
The only other game on Thursday night will be played on the Big Island as Kau will play at Honoka’a at 6:00 pm.
Week 3 High School Football Schedule:
Thursday, August 18
Punahou at Castle – 6pm
Ka’u at Honoka’a – 6pm
Friday, Agusut 19
Hawaii Prep at KS-Hawaii – 4:30pm
Newport Harbor at Farrington – 7pm
Baldwin at King Kekaulike – 7pm
Aiea at Kapolei – 730p
McKinley at Kaiser – 730p
Kealakehe vs. Hilo at KS-Hawaii – 7:30p
Saturday, August 20
Pahoa at Kohala – 1pm
Konawaena at Waiakea – 1pm
Damien at Moanalua – 6:30p
Waipahu at Campbell – 6:30p
Pearl City vs. Kaimuki at Farrington – 6:30p
Waialua at Nanakuli – 6:30p
Kalaheo vs. Kalani at Kaiser – 6:30p
Waianae at Kahuku – 6:30p
Maui at Lahainaluna – 7:00p