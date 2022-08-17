The Hawaii High School Football week three schedule kicks off on Thursday where out on the windward side of Oahu Castle will play host to fourth ranked Punahou.

The Buffanblu (1-0) are led behind University of Hawaii commit, quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele on a mission to double the team’s win total from a season ago with a second victory on the young season.

Punahou is coming off of a 35-0 win at Moanalua last weekend as the defense has answered the call from having to replace the leadership of Tevarua Tafiti who is now at Stanford. Stepping into his position as a versatile defensive lineman is junior Kekai Burnett.

“Just been working hard every day, we’re in coach Mike’s, Uncle Mike’s (Lafaele) and just been training in the offseason getting better every day and just going to practice and lifting and just training every day,” said Burnett. “My teammates got my back so they got my back just coaching me every day and just keep working yeah. We’re motivated because of last year because of 1-4, we’re way more motivated and just more confident coming up into this season.”

“Anytime that one of your better players is one of your best workers and has one of the highest motors everyday at practice that’s always a bonus for your entire team and both the guys you just mentioned John and Kekai have been examples of that all through the summer,” added had coach Nate Kia.

So far Burnett who is listed as 6-3, 235 lbs already has six collegiate scholarship offers which includes Hawaii, Oregon, and Arizona.

The Buffanblu and Knights (0-1) will kickoff on Thursday at 6:00 pm at Castle High School.

The only other game on Thursday night will be played on the Big Island as Kau will play at Honoka’a at 6:00 pm.

Week 3 High School Football Schedule:

Thursday, August 18

Punahou at Castle – 6pm

Ka’u at Honoka’a – 6pm

Friday, Agusut 19

Hawaii Prep at KS-Hawaii – 4:30pm

Newport Harbor at Farrington – 7pm

Baldwin at King Kekaulike – 7pm

Aiea at Kapolei – 730p

McKinley at Kaiser – 730p

Kealakehe vs. Hilo at KS-Hawaii – 7:30p

Saturday, August 20

Pahoa at Kohala – 1pm

Konawaena at Waiakea – 1pm

Damien at Moanalua – 6:30p

Waipahu at Campbell – 6:30p

Pearl City vs. Kaimuki at Farrington – 6:30p

Waialua at Nanakuli – 6:30p

Kalaheo vs. Kalani at Kaiser – 6:30p

Waianae at Kahuku – 6:30p

Maui at Lahainaluna – 7:00p