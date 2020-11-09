Punahou’s Ka’imi Fairbairn makes the difference in 27-25 win for Texans

The Houston Texans came agonizingly close to the AFC championship game last season, jumping out to a 24-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round in January. But behind 41 unanswered points, the Chiefs rallied to win 51-31 and eventually went on to become Super Bowl champions as well.

Expectations were high in Houston heading into the season, but the year has been a total dud thus far. Head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired after an 0-4 start, and the future of the franchise remains shaky. Additionally, the Texans do not own a pick in the first two rounds of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. Both belong to the Miami Dolphins, who acquired them in a trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil in 2019.

Texans kicker and Punahou alum Ka’imi Fairbairn has been a rare model of consistency in Houston this season. On Sunday, he made 100 percent of his kicks in a 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team improved to 2-6. Franchise cornerstone Deshaun Watson completed 19 of his 32 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns in guiding Houston to the win, but Fairbairn’s three field goals and two extra points proved to make a difference in the final score as well.

Through eight games this season, Fairbairn has made 12 of his 14 field goal attempts and 16 of his 17 extra-point tries. The 2016 Lou Groza Award winner out of UCLA as the nation’s top kicker will be in Houston for some time. In March, he signed a four-year deal worth approximately $17 million, keeping him under contract with the Texans through the 2023 season.

Here are how other players on NFL rosters with Hawaii ties fared during Week 9:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): The Steelers improved to 8-0 with a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but Alualu was ruled out prior to the contest with a sprained MCL.

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was listed as inactive in a 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had five tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble in a 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The #Colts trade for DeForest Buckner worked out incredibly well.pic.twitter.com/oA4mFHloqt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 8, 2020

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars (Saint Louis): Correa had one tackle in a 27-25 loss to the Houston Texans.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman did not record any statistics in a 31-26 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill registered two tackles in a 34-31 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): The Eagles (3-4-1) were on bye during Week 9 but managed to extend their lead in the NFC East after losses by the Dallas Cowboys (2-7) and Washington Football Team (2-6).

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota was not active in a 31-26 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): A week after stepping up in a big way in a win over the Green Bay Packers, Mata’afa had four quarterback hurries, a tackle and half a sack in a 34-20 win over the Detroit Lions.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was not listed as inactive for the first time this season, but the Broncos lost 34-27 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted the ball four times for a total of 204 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa improved to 2-0 as an NFL starter after completing 20 of his 28 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai was active but did not record any tackles in a 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Trevor Davis, receiver, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii)

Manti Te’o, linebacker, Chicago Bears (Punahou)

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)