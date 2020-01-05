Punahou’s Ka’imi Fairbairn kicks game-winner in NFL playoff game

Punahou alum and Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked the game-winning field goal in Saturday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Fairbairn’s 28-yard field goal in overtime gave the Texans a 22-19 win. The Texans now await their next opponent. If they were to be victorious next week, they would advance to the AFC championship game.

Fairbairn was 2-for-2 on field goals Saturday. He kicked a 41-yarder in the fourth quarter to cut the Buffalo lead to 16-11 with 10:45 remaining in regulation.

Fairbairn kicked collegiately for UCLA, where in 2015 he was awarded the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker.