Punahou’s Kahanu Kia is next in line to go from the 808 to South Bend, signing to play football at Notre Dame

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Alohi Gilman, Marist Liufau, and of course, Manti Te’o are just a few name on the list to go from Hawai’i high school prep star to being a Golden Domer. Punahou’s Kahanu Kia is adding his name to the Notre Dame pipeline, signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play college football in South Bend.

“I mean shoot this is something I’ve dreamed about, something I’ve worked hard for for a long time. So just to put pen to paper and make it official is a relief,” Kahanu Kia told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida, “Just think dang I just signed with Notre Dame. I had offer from Stanford, places like that. It’s pretty crazy and you have to pinch yourself sometimes.”

Many top prospects send their film to the Notre Dame coaching staff hoping to notice, but not Kia, so he was just as surprised as anyone else when the Fighting Irish began recruiting him.

“For Notre Dame it was one of the few schools that they reached out to me. I didn’t send them anything, or film. That was super cool. I think once they accepted the fact that I wasn’t going to have a season they just pulled the trigger.”

Notre Dame officially offered the Buffanblu linebacker a little over three months ago; a day after Stanford extended their offer. Ultimately, the 3-star linebacker decided going to school across the country would be the type of challenge that would allow him to grow most as a person.

“The expectation is these guys from Hawai’i are physical and they are good football players. You have to live up to that. I’m excited. I like that challenge and I’m ready.”

Kia says he will remain in Hawai’i through graduate, but hasn’t decided yet on if he will play if/when the high school football season returns to play. Fortunately, fans of Kahanu will be able to watch him play at this year’s Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.