Punahou’s DeForest Buckner named first team All-Pro

FILE – Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) reacts to making a stops against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game in Chicago, in this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, file photo. Buckner was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)

Punahou alumnus and Indianpolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner earned a spot on The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team on Friday, which annually honors the best players at each position by a nationwide panel of 50 voters who regularly cover the league.

Buckner and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams were the two interior lineman on defense on the first team.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

It’s the first time Buckner was named to the league’s first team. Buckner, a Waianae native and 2012 Punahou alum who also starred at the University of Oregon alongside Marcus Mariota, was a second team All-Pro in 2019 for the San Francisco 49ers. In March, he was traded by the 49ers to the Colts in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and subsequently signed a four-year, $84 million extension with Indianapolis.

Buckner’s first year in Indianapolis was a smashing success, as he totaled 58 tackles, including 10 for loss. He also had two forced fumbles and 9.5 sacks, which was a franchise record for a defensive tackle.

The Colts finished the regular season 11-5 and open the Wild Card round with a game against the Buffalo Bills at 8:05 a.m. HST on Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS.

The entire 2020 All-Pro team can be seen below (courtesy of AP):

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS=

Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter — Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back —Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End — Vacant

Wide Receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis