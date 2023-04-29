Punahou alumnus Andrei Iosivas has been selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Iosivas, who played collegiately at Princeton, caught 66 passes for 943 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

Also a member of Princeton’s track team, Iosivas impressed with a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 at the NFL Combine.

Iosivas is the first receiver from either Punahou or Princeton to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Iosivas is the second selection in the 2023 NFL Draft with Hawaii ties, joining Nick Herbig.