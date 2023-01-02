Princeton standout receiver and Punahou alumnus Andrei Iosivas has earned an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 to March 6.

In 2022, Iosivas led the Ivy League in receiving yards (943), receptions (66) and touchdown passes (7) en route to multiple All-America honors.

Iosivas, who was also a track standout for the Tigers, ran the fastest 60 meter time (6.71) at the NCAA championships in 2022.

A full list of participants in the 2023 NFL Combine has yet to be released but is expected shortly.