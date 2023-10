Andrei Iosvias made sure his first NFL touchdown was a special one.

On Sunday, Iosivas hauled in a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter of a 17-13 Cincinnati Bengals victory over the Seattle Seahawks. It was his only reception of the day, but he made the most of it.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Sunday was also Iosivas’ 24th birthday.

First career touchdown reception for #Hawaii’s Andrei Iosivas as the milestone comes on his 24th birthday in a 17-13 #Bengals win over Seattle • For more: #NFLHawaii Tracker 👉🏽 @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @AndreiIosivas @PunahouSchool pic.twitter.com/WghfRyOEvr — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 15, 2023

In last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, Iosivas hauled in his first career reception, good for nine yards.