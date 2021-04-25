Punahou’s Alex Ching wins 63rd Mid-Pacific Open for his 1st professional win

Punahou graduate Alex Ching won the 63rd MID-PACIFIC OPEN. Ching ends up running away with it finishing at 5-under par. He was the only player to finish under par for the tournament and only one to have two rounds in the 60s over the four days. PGA Tour winner, Dean Wilson, and Former Rainbow Warrior Jared Sawada finish tied for 2nd at 291, or 3-over par. 8-shots back of Ching’s impressive 283 finish. Along with his 1st pro win, Ching takes home 10-thousand dollars in prize money

“It had been so long that I had a lead like that where I was a little uncomfortable in the beginning, but at the same time I remembered that I’m out here having fun. I wanted to play my game and that’s something Robby [Toma] reminded me of, so it was definitely good.”

Ching has a knack for winning historic events. His senior year at Punahou he wont the 100th Manoa Cup. Today will always be remembered at the 1st Mid-Pac Open following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Tha Manoa Cup was awesome. I was a senior in high school and I’m member at O’ahu Country Club, so that will always have a very special place in my heart with that one. This one is my actual first professional win ever beside a couple Pro-Ams. This was a grueling test. Four days of competition on a tough golf course. To get it done here means a lot to me.”

Matt Ma won the Championship (Amateur) Flight by one shot over Peter Jung. It is Ma’s first amatuer win at the MID-PAFICIC OPEN making it a career day for him. In A-Flight, Tyler Tamayori went wire-to-wire, finishing at 321,12-strokes ahead of Edwin Kim. In B-Flight, David Long finished off the come back to win at 341, 13-shots ahead of the second place finisher.