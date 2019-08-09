Punahou’s Alaka’i Gilman following ‘Irish’ brother’s footsteps in defensive backfield

It’s time to strike up the band once again as week two in Hawaii High School Football gets underway on Friday night where among the headliners will be an OIA-ILH clash in the open division.

Skippa Diaz Stadium in Kalihi will be ‘bumpin’ as the Farrington Governors will lay out the welcome mat for Punahou on Friday evening where the Buffanblu will be looking to build off of their impressive 40-0 debut against Kailua last week.

One of the unquestioned leaders of the defense is Washington State commit, senior safety Alaka’i Gilman.

Alaka’i Gilman

The little brother of Notre Dame’s Alohi Gilman who paced the Irish to a College Football Playoff appearance last season, recording 95 tackles and two interceptions. Providing the younger Gilman with inspiration and tutelage along the way.

“He’s a big role, he’s a big factor in everything that I do in playing football. He’s really set the tone. He set a tone for not just myself but Hawaii kids as well. Kids who aspire to play on big levels like that in college football national playoffs,” said Alaka’i.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 17: Alohi Gilman #11 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish pulls in a pass intended for Taj Harris #80 of the Syracuse Orange during their game at Yankee Stadium on November 17, 2018 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Both Gilman brothers have earned the respect of their peers, and media along the way. As Alohi was selected to the Jim Thorpe Award watch-list for national defensive back of the year, and the younger Gilman was named to the Cover2 Manti Te’o Award watch-list for state defensive player of the year.

“I’m just happy that he gives me the chance to shoot some ideas back to him and he’ll let me know what I’m doing wrong or what I need to do right, or maybe just some concepts or some theories that they work on there at Notre Dame. So we just drop back with myself and my dad,” said Alaka’i. “It’s a big football family, we’re always competitive. It’s hard sometimes just because you got two, three knuckleheads on the field. We’re going to go out there and punch and scrap at each other but, that’s just how we are, and that’s how we play.”

Fittingly, Alaka’iis father Asai is the defensive backs coach at Farrington, meaning household bragging rights will be on the line this weekend.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

Courtesy: Hawaii Prep World



FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Mililani at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Kapolei at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

Punahou at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-Five vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 5 p.m.

McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10