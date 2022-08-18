The Punahou football team blanked Castle 42-0 to begin the third week’s slate of Hawaii high school football games.

Both Buffanblu quarterbacks impressed, as John-Keawe Sagapolutele threw three touchdowns, while Ty McCutcheon threw for one score on 9-for-11 passing.

Defensively, Kekai Burnett had a sack for the Sons of Oahu.

Punahou improves to 2-0 for the 2022 season.

Additionally, over on the Big Island, Honoka’a topped Ka’u 39-6 in the other Thursday game in the state.