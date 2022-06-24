Punahou’s Raya Nakao won the women’s portion of the 2022 Manoa Cup on Friday.

Nakao outlasted Kalani’s Kara Kaneshiro with a 3&2 victory in the finals.

Nakao will be a senior at Punahou this fall.

Nakao, who also won the HHSAA girls individual title, will sign with Oregon State University this fall. Meanwhile, Kaneshiro, who finished second at states, is set to golf for Colorado State.

Meanwhile, Kolbe Irei and Peter Jung will meet in the men’s final on Saturday.