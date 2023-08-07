Ty McCutcheon turned heads whenever he was behind center for Punahou in 2022 as the team’s backup quarterback.

But because John-Keawe Sagapolutele was an established four-year starter for the Buffanblu, McCutcheon was mostly only in games for mop-up duty.

The exception was when McCutcheon was inserted in Punahou’s Sept. 3 game at Kahuku when Sagapolutele was struggling, almost leading the team back in a 27-20 loss in an exceptional effort. McCutcheon completed 19 of his 25 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, according to Hawaii Prep World, against a defensive unit considered one of the greatest in state prep football history.

McCutcheon’s breakout performance did not move him up the depth chart, and he played only at the end of Punahou’s 20-0 loss to the Red Raiders in the HHSAA Open Division championship game in a rematch between the two teams.

With Sagapolutele now a true freshman at Hawaii, McCutcheon has taken the reigns of Punahou’s offense prior to his senior year of high school.

“The boys and I are ready to go. We’re excited,” McCutcheon said. “My mentality is just to do my best for the team and support the boys and win that state championship. Last year didn’t end out how we wanted to but it was a fun year and I think we’re gonna use that to catapult us into this year and come as a different team and win and succeed.

“John’s a great guy, he’s a great teammate as well. It was fun learning with him and practicing with him, but I’m excited to get my opportunity to go out there and compete on the field. Our team looks good and we’ve been putting in some work. Last year was fun. I got some opportunities, some games where I got to show what I can do. Hopefully this year, I can show everybody what I can do in a full game, full season as the starting guy.”

Prior to his junior year, McCutcheon earned a scholarship offer from the University of Arizona and also eventually earned offers from Washington State, Texas State and Utah State. In June, McCutcheon spurned his FBS offers in order to commit to Utah Tech, citing his relationship with passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Billy Ray Stutzmann, a former standout UH receiver.

“It’s big to lock in a school before the season. I love the coaches at Utah Tech and me and the quarterback coach, Billy Ray Stutzmann, we have a great rapport so just felt like it was the right decision to make,” McCutcheon said. “It’s a long process but it came down to the relationship between me and Billy Ray. He’s a great guy and a great coach so that’s what it came down to.”

Punahou opens its 2023 season on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Mililani in a rematch of the 2022 HHSAA Open Division semifinals, another game in which McCutcheon played sparingly.

The Buffanblu return a handful of staters from its 2022 team that finished 9-2 and played in its first state championship game since 2014. In addition to McCutcheon, defensive lineman Kekai Burnett, running back Ala’i Williams, receivers Astin Hange and Noah Macapulay and linebackers Ko’o Kia and Alika Cavaco-Amoy figure to be among the team’s other standouts.

“Last year was a terrific season. We came up just short of our ultimate goal,” Punahou head coach Nate Kia said. “It puts us in a great mindset for pushing ourselves this season because we kind of know what we’re capable of now, but it’s a brand new team. That was one of the things we’ve talked about in the offseason. It starts over from ground zero and building it all the way back up. New leaders, new team dynamics.”

To Kia, McCutcheon’s presence has been a steady one, stating that his team will lean on its senior quarterback all year.

“We have full confidence in Ty. He showed what he could do last year. He put in the work all offseason to be able to be prepared to lead us this year as our quarterback,” Kia said. “We don’t project far ahead as far as what the outcome is going to be, but week by week, we know we can count on him throughout this season.