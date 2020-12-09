Punahou graduate Allisen Corpuz set to tee off at 2020 Women’s Open in Houston

Allisen Corpuz watches her tee shot on the first hole during the practice round at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club (Cypress Creek Course) in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Chris Keane/USGA)

The 2020 U.S. Women’s Open begins tomorrow in Houston, Texas. Hawai’i golf fans will have a homegrown talent in the field to cheer. Punahou product and current USC golfer, Allisen Corpuz, tees off at 5:32 HST with Yuka Saso and Heeyoung Park. Corpuz is making her 3rd appearance in a U.S. Open, but didn’t make the cut in 2016 or 2018.

“Really just trying to make the cut. That’s really the end goal for me this week. My game has felt pretty solid overall, just haven’t been playing tournaments. I’m just excited for a good week,” Corpuz told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida on Tuesday.

Prior to the Coronavirus, the Waipahu native was planning on turning pro following her true senior season at Southern Cal, but since as decided to return to school for the 2021 season with her extra year of eligibility to take classes towards her Masters.

“I had actually planned on going to Q-school this fall. Obviously, that got cancelled. Everything was up in the air, so it made sense for me to go back and have better access to courses. Take some time to take a few classes and stay in college a little longer.”

Corpuz is a two-time All-American and the 26th ranked amateur in the world. Every time she tees it up, she is filled so some much pride representing the Aloha State.

“I’m always proud to be from Hawai’i. It’s really nice knowing I having all that support back home. It definitely means a lot to come out here and represent such a small state.”

First round coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open will air on NBC’s Peacock streaming service at 5:30 a.m. HST with Golf Channel taking over at 7:30 a.m. Second round coverage starts on Peacock at 8 a.m. continuing on Golf Channel at 10 p.m. If Corpuz makes the cut you can follow the third round starting at 6 a.m., continues on NBC at 9:30 a.m. Final round coverage is split between Golf Channel at 6 a.m. and NBC at 9 a.m.