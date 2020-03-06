Punahou grad Wil Stanley returns to Hawaii, helps BYU sweep UH

BYU’s starting setter Wil Stanley made his return to Hawaii on Thursday night, helping his team to a overpowering 3-0 sweep of the previously undefeated University of Hawaii.

A senior, Stanley graduated from Punahou where he won three consecutive state championships with the Buffanblu.

At the Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday, Stanley racked up 29 assists, along with two kills, a service ace, and two block assists.

Wil’s younger brother, Jon, a graduate of Kaiser High School, is a freshman on the BYU team.

It was the first time Brigham Young University men’s volleyball team has played in Hawaii since 2018.

It’s UH’s first time getting swept at home since 2016, when BYU did it.