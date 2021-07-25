Punahou football set to kick off new era under head coach Nate Kia

A new era of Punahou football will kick off in less than two weeks when the Buffanblu play at Kailua on Aug. 6. Nate Kia will coach in his first official game at the helm after taking over for Kale Ane, who was the head coach for 21 years before departing to take the job at McKinley.

The game between the Sons of Oahu and Surfriders will be the first official high school football game of the 2021 season in Hawaii. Because the 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19, the state has not had a real game since the 2019 HHSAA championship game.

“I would say it’s very liberating to be out here and playing football again,” Kia told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “These guys have been waiting for a real season for quite some time and it looks like it’s right around the corner so everyone’s excited, everybody’s enthusiastic and I think the overall energy has been great.”

The ILH held a mini spring season earlier this year, but it was not sanctioned by the HHSAA. Kia is relishing the chance to play games that count.

“There’s definitely some pent-up excitement around having an actual season,” he said. “Big difference (rather) than some scrimmages and some spring practices. To have the opportunity to have games with consequences is big and meaningful for these kids.

“I think at this particular time, coming out of COVID right now, the best thing that I can do is actually bring some stability, some focus on fundamentals, on discipline, and character and development and leadership. That might sound a little canned, but I think with having a whole year off of really being a part of a program at its normal rate, it’s an opportunity for us to be able to get back to some basics, some foundational things for our program.”

In 2019, Punahou went 10-2, with its only two losses coming to Open Division state champion Punahou. Despite a two-year gap between games, the Buffanblu return a pair of impact players in junior quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele and senior linebacker Tevaura Tafiti, who recently committed to Stanford.

“We have a very young team. We have probably the top defensive recruit in the state in Teva Tafiti, and he was a sophomore the last time we had a full season. Our quarterback, very talented, John Sagapolutele, he was a freshman that was thrust into action the last time that we played a season,” Kia said. “And now, it’s like we blink and now they’re our team leaders, now they’re out returning vets. Again, it comes back to leadership. These guys have yet to bridge that gap yet and now to go from being the talented youngsters to being the seasoned vets and leaders.”

Perhaps Punahou’s toughest task will be unseating the current Saint Louis dynasty. The Crusaders have won four straight HHSAA Open Division title, five straight ILH Division I crowns, and are on a 35-game winning streak against in-state opponents.