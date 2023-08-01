With the start of August comes the kickoff to Hawaii’s high school football season, and reigning Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH) champions, Punahou, are ready to jump start their season next Friday.

Returning for his third season, Head Coach Nate Kia, who led the team to a 9-2 record in his sophomore campaign, is ready for another shot at the koa trophy. Their successful season was marred only by a loss to state champions Kahuku, culminating in a 20-0 defeat in the title game.

With key seniors returning, including quarterback, Utah Tech commit Ty McCutcheon and defensive lineman Kekai Burnett, expectations and motivations are soaring.

“I think last year was a terrific season, but we fell just short of our ultimate goal,” said Kia. “It puts us in a great mindset for pushing ourselves this season. We know what we’re capable of now, but it’s a brand new team and that was one of the things we talked about in the off-season. It starts from ground zero and we’re building it back up, discovering our new team dynamic over the next couple of weeks.”

Burnett, who recently committed to Oregon State, echoed this sentiment. “We’re definitely motivated because of last year’s final game. We lost a few key players, some graduated and some transferred, but we still have a bunch of Dogs. We feel like we can take it this year and I can’t wait.”

Also noteworthy is speedy receiver, Astin Hange, an Air Force Academy commit who racked up over a thousand yards in 2022 and is expected to make significant contributions in the upcoming season.

Punahou’s season opener is scheduled for August 12th against Mililani.