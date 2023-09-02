The Punahou football team almost pulled a monumental upset on Saturday but fell just short.

California’s Corona Centennial, ranked No. 14 in the country by MaxPreps, defeated the Buffanblu 50-43 on Saturday evening in the SoCal Honor Bowl, a neutral site contest in San Diego.

Centennial jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Punahou responded with 28 unanswered points, which included two defensive touchdowns from Hawaii commit Alika Cavaco-Amoy.

The game was a back and forth affair until the very end, as the Buffanblu took a 43-42 lead with a touchdown and a two-point conversion from Noah Macapulay.

But the Huskies scored with seven seconds remaining, led by a passing touchdown from quarterback Husan Longstreet, who also ran for five scores.

Punahou drops to 3-1 overall and will next face Campbell on Sept. 15.

Below are the rest of Saturday’s high school football scores from across Hawaii:

No. 7 Konawaena 28, No. 11 Leilehua 19

No. 12 Kapaa 7, Kauai 0

Nanakuli 48, Roosevelt 30

Molokai 53, Seabury Hall 22

Hawaii Prep 23, Kau 8

Kealakehe 34, Waiakea 14

Damien (Calif.) 59, Damien 29

Kaiser 16, Kalani 12

King Kekaulike 28, Maui 0