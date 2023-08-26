On Saturday, No. 2 Punahou remained unbeaten for the 2023 season with a 45-0 home rout over Moanalua on Saturday afternoon.

The Buffanblu improved to 3-0 for the season ahead of its showdown against Corona Centennial of California in the SoCal Honor Bowl next Saturday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The game between the Buffanblu and the Huskies is a neutral site game that will take place at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego.

Centennial (1-1) was most recently ranked the No. 15 team in the country by MaxPreps.

Below are the rest of Saturday’s Hawaii high school football scores:

No. 3 Mililani 58, Radford 7

No. 4 Campbell 48, No. 11 Leilehua 7

Liberty (Nevada) 34, No. 5 Saint Louis 30

Kau 37, Kohala 24

Kamehameha-Hawaii 30, Honokaa 7

Hawaii Prep 33, Pahoa 0

Buckeye Union (Arizona) 36, Waimea 21

Kalaheo 28, McKinley 7

No. 1 Kahuku def. Aiea, forfeit