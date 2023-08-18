Week 2 of the high school football season continued on the islands with a slate of games, highlighted by Punahou’s showcase victory over Milikian (Long Beach, Calif.).

The Buffanblu routed the Rams 51-7 in a home victory, improving to 2-0 on the season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Below are other scores from Friday:

Leilehua 21, Moanalua 7

Pearl City 28, Kaiser 24

Roosevelt 28, Kaimuki 13

Honokaa 13, Hawaii Prep 12

Kamehameha-Hawaii 48, Kohala 7

Kauai 20, Viewpoint (Calif.) 6