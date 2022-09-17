Punahou’s losing streak against Saint Louis has come to an emphatic end.

Entering Saturday, the Buffanblu had lost 10 straight to Saint Louis dating back to 2016. Prior to Saturday, the last time Punahou lost to the Crusaders was back when Tua Tagovailoa was the quarterback for the men of Kalaepohaku.

On Saturday, Punahou made sure that the streak would stop at 10 with a dominating 43-19 victory.

Other scores from across the state are below. Stay with KHON2 as this will be updated throughout the night:

At Bellflower, Calif.: St. John Bosco (Calif.) 34, No. 1 Kahuku 7

No. 2 Punahou 43, No. 4 Saint Louis 19

No. 6 Kapolei 42, Moanalua 17

No. 7 ‘Iolani 13, Damien 12

Waipahu 20, No. 8 Aiea 14

Kalani 28, McKinley 7

Pahoa 40, Kau 38

No. 9 Lahainaluna vs. King Kekaulile

Kauai vs. Kapaa

Kealakehe vs. Keaau