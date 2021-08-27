Punahou edges Kamehameha 33-28 under Friday Night Lights at Aloha Stadium

Punahou edged Kamehameha 33-28 at Aloha Stadium on Friday night.

The Buffanblu (1-0) got the better of the Warriors (0-1) behind the play of quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele, who completed 27 of 42 passes for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Friday night’s contest was the first game played at Aloha Stadium since the 2021 Hula Bowl in January. The game between the Buffanblu and the Warriors was supposed to be the nightcap of a doibleheader, but the first game between Pac-Five and Saint Louis 2 was canceled on Thursday.

While Punahou and Kamehameha kicked off ILH Open play on Friday, Saint Louis, the other team in the division, played against Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas on Aug. 20.

