Punahou won both the HHSAA boys and girls tennis championships on Saturday at Central Oahu Regional Park.
Saturday’s results are below (courtesy HHSAA):
|Championships – Boys Singles
|[2] Payton Jim On (Punahou School) def. [1] Andre Ajed (Mid Pacific Institute) 6-2, 6-0
|Third Place – Boys Singles
|[3] Justin Frattarelli (Punahou School) def. [4] Brandon Ramos (Punahou School) 7-6 (3), 6-2
|Championships – Boys Doubles
|[1] Tsubasa Okada/Tanner Ige (Punahou School) def. [4] Kawelo Tsuneyoshi/Gervase Ngo (Iolani School) 6-3, 6-1
|Third Place – Boys Doubles
|[2] Spencer Yamamoto /Glen Ngo (Iolani School) def. [3] Conner Kurata/Alex Kinoshita (Punahou School) 7-5, 6-1
|Championships – Girls Singles
|[2] Elise Wong (Punahou School) def. [1] Julia Visaya (Iolani School) 7-5, 6-2
|Third Place – Girls Singles
|[4] Ashley Kurizaki (Moanalua HS) def. [3] Kiora Kunimoto (Waiakea HS) 6-1, 6-4
|Championships – Girls Doubles
|[1] Jazlyn Miyamura/Arissa Dang (Mililani HS) def. [2] Harley Wolters/Sophia Woofter (Punahou School) 6-0, 6-4
|Third Place – Girls Doubles
|[5] Asiya Sharipova/Karli Vo (Iolani School) def. [4] Jariahlyn Rhoades/Leyanne Hirota (Punahou School) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0