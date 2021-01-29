Punahou defensive back Matagi Thompson commits to Hawaii

Punahou defensive back Eli Matagi Thompson has committed to play for the University of Hawaii football team.

Thompson, a senior at Punahou, was not able to play in the fall as Hawaii did not hold a high school football season. But as a junior in 2019, he was a standout cornerback and safety on a Buffanblu squad that finished second in the ILH.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Thompson’s father, Afatia, played for UH in the late 1990s.

Matagi Thompson will sign his letter of intent for Hawaii on National Signing Day on Wednesday.