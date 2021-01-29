Punahou defensive back Matagi Thompson commits to Hawaii

Matagi Thompson

Punahou defensive back Eli Matagi Thompson has committed to play for the University of Hawaii football team.

Thompson, a senior at Punahou, was not able to play in the fall as Hawaii did not hold a high school football season. But as a junior in 2019, he was a standout cornerback and safety on a Buffanblu squad that finished second in the ILH.

Thompson’s father, Afatia, played for UH in the late 1990s.

Matagi Thompson will sign his letter of intent for Hawaii on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

