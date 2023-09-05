NFL veteran kicker and Punahou alumnus Ka’imi Fairbairn has pledged a portion of his earnings for every field goal made this season.

Fairbairn, who enters his eighth NFL season with the Houston Texans, begins Week 1 action on Sunday at 7 a.m. HST against the Baltimore Ravens.

Through the Lonomai Foundation and the Rebuilding Maui Relief Fund, Fairbairn will donate $250 per made field goal and $100 for each made extra point this season.

Fairbairn joins fellow NFL islanders Tua Tagovailoa, Marcus Mariota, Jahlani Tavai and others who have donated money towards Maui relief efforts.

Additionally, Kamehameha alumnus and Carolina Panthers linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has pledged $1,000 per each Panthers defensive interception this season.

“I’m very thankful to be able to have the opportunity to give back using this platform. I worked with Kamu Grugier-Hill. We kind of partnered together and had some thoughts,” Fairbairn said. “Over the course of the season, I can continue to bring awareness to it and get people throughout the NFL, they can see it. We got stuff going in Houston, got stuff in Carolina. Marcus and Tua got stuff going. So, hopefully it’s just kind of branching out and reaching as many people as we can.

“My roots are always going to be there. It just it weighs on your heart, you know? And I have a job to do on the field, obviously, and to make it to to this level and be able to still give back just by doing my job, it means it means a lot.”